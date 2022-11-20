Verge Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Verge has a total market cap of $36.76 million and $1.85 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,178.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00372624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00110093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00806897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00637557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00232837 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,239,625 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

