Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Hits $9.69 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $30,473.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,235.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00386553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00110628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00801434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00652150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00234043 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,496,597 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

