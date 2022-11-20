Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($49.48) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($34.33) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Vonovia Price Performance

ETR:VNA opened at €24.34 ($25.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a 52 week high of €52.65 ($54.28).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

