Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.35, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,807,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

