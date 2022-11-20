Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $940,013.97

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $26.19 million and $940,013.97 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00074549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00056747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000265 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

