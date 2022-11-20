Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $892,946.78

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $27.35 million and approximately $892,946.78 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00075614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023037 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

