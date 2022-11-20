WAX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.32 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. WAX has a total market cap of $129.72 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.69 or 0.08397866 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00556964 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.84 or 0.29011360 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,272,325,183 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,272,165,598.523383 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05837414 USD and is up 8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $16,007,411.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

