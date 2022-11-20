WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $154.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.