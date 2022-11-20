WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,133 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

COMT stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

