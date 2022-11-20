WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

