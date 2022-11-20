WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1 %

IQVIA Company Profile

Shares of IQV opened at $213.78 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day moving average of $210.57.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.