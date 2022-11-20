WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

