WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 156 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

