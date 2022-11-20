WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.