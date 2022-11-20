WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 107,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

