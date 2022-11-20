Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.26.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
