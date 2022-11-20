Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

