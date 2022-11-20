Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

