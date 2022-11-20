Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.53.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
