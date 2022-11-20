Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.25.

Wix.com stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wix.com by 116.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wix.com by 51.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

