WOO Network (WOO) Price Down 4.4% This Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $132.41 million and $18.80 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,255,632 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

