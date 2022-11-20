Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Woodward also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-3.60 EPS.

Woodward stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.43.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,020. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Woodward by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

