Wrapped Velas Market Cap Hits $51.32 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $51.32 million and approximately $7,652.90 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02276203 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,943.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

