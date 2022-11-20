Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Position Reduced by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,967 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $73.28 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

