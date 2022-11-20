XSGD (XSGD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $642,597.14

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $54.04 million and $642,597.14 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00004295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,114,331 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

