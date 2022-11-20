Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.