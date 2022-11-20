Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Decreased by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 7.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Yum China by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Yum China by 81.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

Yum China Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,329. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.