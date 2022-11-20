ZClassic Price Tops $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $345,230.23 and approximately $22.25 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00232415 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00086360 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.