109 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.10. 35,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,978. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.53.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

