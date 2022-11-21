10,979 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $24.41. 25,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,344. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

