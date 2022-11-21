1,177 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

NTR stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 66,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

