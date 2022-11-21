16,100 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $34,979,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

