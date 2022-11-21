1irstGold (1GOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $63.50 or 0.00401844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.14 million and $5,079.80 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

