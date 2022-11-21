1peco (1PECO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $170.74 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00007202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1peco has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $170.74 million and $1,167.33 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1peco

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

