281,883 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.49. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

