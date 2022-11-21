2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Down 5.9%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 1,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 446,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $546.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

