61,140 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.6 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,034. The company has a market capitalization of $341.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

