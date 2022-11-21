70,000 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 5.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.15. 61,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

