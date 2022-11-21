7,829 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.