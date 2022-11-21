845 Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOO. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BRP by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 120,471 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of BRP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BRP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BRP by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

BRP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.04. 313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $88.69.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.