8,795 Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 71,912 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 225,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 851.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.