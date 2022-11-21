950 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $646.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,148. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $583.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

