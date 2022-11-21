Aavegotchi (GHST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.02 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006317 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $46.01 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

