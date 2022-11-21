AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.23. 38,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,592. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.