AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.42. 96,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $276.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

