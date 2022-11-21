Achain Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Achain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $84,042.31 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005921 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

