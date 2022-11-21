Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,389,500 Shares

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,389,500 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,384,206 shares in the company, valued at $54,802,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ACRV stock traded down $3.27 on Monday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,572. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.70.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
