adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €137.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €137.00 ($140.38) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($102.47) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.96) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($169.07) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($189.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($143.46) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday.

Shares of adidas stock traded up €0.16 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting €129.20 ($132.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,151 shares. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($167.69) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.97). The business’s 50 day moving average is €121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.38.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

