Adshares (ADS) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Adshares has a market capitalization of $45.15 million and approximately $643,464.40 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00008638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,471 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

