AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.42

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.42 and last traded at $81.29, with a volume of 5652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 23.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 60.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

