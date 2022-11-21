AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AES opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AES by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

