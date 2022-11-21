Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-$1.31 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.61-$5.69 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,287. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

